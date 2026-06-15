Three residents of Issawiya, aged 18, 19, and a 16-year-old minor, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in igniting a brush fire near the Oferit military base last Friday.

According to police, the suspects were identified during the investigation with the assistance of observers from the district command center’s “Mabat Jerusalem" surveillance system, after they allegedly took part in igniting the fire and fled the scene.

The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court extended their detention until Wednesday.