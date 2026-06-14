Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who is the Islamic Republic's lead negotiator with the United States, commented on the strikes on the Dahieh: "The Zionists' incursion into Dahieh has once again shown that America either lacks the will to fulfill its commitments or the ability to do so. By giving the green light to the regime, you cannot gain concessions. The game of bad cop and good cop is outdated." "If you lack the will and ability to fulfill your commitments, speaking of continuing the path is not possible," he added.