The Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, struck several infrastructure sites at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr, in southwestern Iran. These facilities were used by the armed forces of the Iranian terror regime to produce and export raw materials for weapons production.

The targeted infrastructure produced unique materials that serve as critical components for the development of ballistic missiles, which pose a threat to the State of Israel and its civilians.

These are critical components of the production infrastructure supporting the Iranian terror regime’s missile program.

The strike joins the series of strikes previously conducted against the complex during Operation Roaring Lion.