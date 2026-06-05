The IDF said it struck last week and eliminated the terrorist Abd Harb, commander of Hezbollah’s engineering unit.

“The terrorist commanded Hezbollah’s engineering unit, which was involved in assembling and operating explosive devices intended to harm IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon. In addition, Harb was a veteran and senior commander in the Hezbollah terrorist organization and was responsible for numerous terror plots against our forces from the Second Lebanon War until today," the IDF spokesperson said.