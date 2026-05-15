Captivity survivor Emily Damari, who was held by Izz al-Din al-Haddad in captivity, commented on his elimination in a post on Instagram.

"It's official, Izz al-Din al-Haddad has been eliminated !!!!!! Thank you to all the security forces and everyone involved in the operation. Shabbat Shalom to the entire Nation of Israel," she wrote.

“This is a very, very, very important closure for so many people. He conceived and planned the Seventh [of October], he murdered my friends and so many other precious people, he planned my kidnapping, and he also held me captive in the Hamas tunnels. With God's help, we will reach every single one of these garbage terrorists," added Damari.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)