The Israeli Foreign Ministry condemned the EU decision to sanction individuals and entities it accused of being connected to "settler violence. It noted that, "Oddly enough, to this very moment, the European Union has still not officially and transparently published the list of Israeli individuals and organizations it decided to sanction. Information circulating through diplomatic channels indicates that the sanctions list (the contents of which have also not been disclosed) includes individuals and organizations that have no connection whatsoever to violence or criminal activity."

According to the Foreign Ministry, "The European Union’s rhetoric is about sanctions against 'settler violence.' The practice, apparently, is sanctions against political views that don’t conform to the EU’s own views."