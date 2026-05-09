Toronto authorities announced on Friday that they have apprehended and charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a series of disturbing attacks involving replica firearms aimed at the city’s Jewish residents.

The suspect faces four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)