Mayor of London Sadiq Khan commented: "There has been an appalling attack on two Jewish Londoners in Golders Green. The police have made an arrest, and I’d like to thank all the emergency services and heroic volunteers from Hatzola and Shomrim in the area for their swift response to this horrific incident." "London’s Jewish community has been the target of a series of shocking antisemitic attacks. There must be absolutely no place for antisemitism in society. The Met have stepped up high-visibility patrols in the area," Khan added.