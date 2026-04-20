The IDF has completed an initial examination regarding the photograph of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol and has determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon.

"The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops. The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, which added that "the IDF is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place."