Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the ceasefire, noting that it was "a central Lebanese demand we have pursued since the first day of the war, and was our primary goal in the Washington meeting on Tuesday." He continued: "As I congratulate all Lebanese on this achievement, I pray for the martyrs who fell, and affirm my solidarity with their families, with the wounded, and with the citizens who were forced to flee their cities and villages, and I hold full hope that they will be able to return to them as soon as possible."