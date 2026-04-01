The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the IDF struck on Tuesday a research and development facility that systematically transferred chemical substances to the Iranian terror regime.

The factory, owned by the Tofiq Daru Company, served as a principal supplier of fentanyl to the SPND organization. The SPND organization is responsible for the development of chemical weapons for the Iranian terror regime.

The factory, which presented itself as a civilian company, in practice transferred to the Iranian terror regime chemical substances, including fentanyl, that were used for research and development of chemical weapons.