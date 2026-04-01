The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Tuesday night that the IDF had earlier struck a research and development facility that systematically transferred chemical substances to the Iranian terror regime.

The factory, owned by the Tofiq Daru Company, served as a principal supplier of fentanyl to the SPND organization, according to the statement. The SPND organization is responsible for the development of chemical weapons for the Iranian terror regime.

The factory, which presented itself as a civilian company, in practice transferred to the Iranian terror regime chemical substances, including fentanyl, that were used for research and development of chemical weapons.

Fentanyl is an anesthetic that, in high doses, is considered a highly lethal substance. The Tofiq Daru Company knowingly and systematically supplied this deadly substance to the SPND organization, which used it to conduct research and development of chemical weapons.

“The strike on the Tofiq Daru Company impaired the Iranian terror regime's chemical weapons production capabilities. Prior to the strike, precautionary measures were taken in order to minimize possible harm to civilians, to the extent possible," said the IDF statement.

In an update issued earlier on Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF Intelligence, completed an additional strike wave targeting Iranian regime infrastructure across Tehran.

In this wave, the IDF continued its core effort to further degrade military manufacturing industries. Over 80 munitions were used on regime infrastructure, including: a site used for manufacturing critical components for ballistic missile engines, a site used for testing ballistic missile engines, and an air defense systems manufacturing site.

In parallel, the IDF struck additional infrastructure in the IRGC’s main naval headquarters as well as other ballistic missile launch and storage sites and defense system sites.