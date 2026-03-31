Defense Minister Israel Katz said after a situation assessment that, once operations conclude, the IDF will establish a security zone inside Lebanon, controlling the area up to the Litani River as a defensive line against anti-tank threats.

He added that more than 600,000 displaced southern Lebanese residents would be barred from returning south of the Litani until northern Israel’s security is ensured.

Katz also stated that homes in villages near the border would be demolished, “in line with the Rafah and Beit Hanoun model," and emphasized Israel’s determination to separate Lebanon from Iran’s sphere and strip Hezbollah of its threat capabilities, while maintaining strict security control similar to Syria and Gaza.