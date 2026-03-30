Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the fall of Sergeant Liran Ben Zion, saying: "Together with all citizens of Israel, my wife and I offer our deepest condolences to the family of Armored Corps soldier, Sergeant Liran Ben Zion, of blessed memory, who fell in battle in southern Lebanon."

"Liran, of blessed memory, fought heroically on the front lines to defend our communities and our citizens against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

"We embrace Liran’s family and share in their profound grief over this heavy loss.

"May his memory be blessed and cherished forever."