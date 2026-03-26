Following the rocket fire from Lebanon towards central Israel, Magen David Adom said that teams were dispatched to several locations where reports were received. Shrapnel from interceptions was found in two locations, but no injured people were located at either location.

MDA teams provided medical treatment to a 68-year-old woman who was injured while rushing to shelter and two people with light injuries to Beilinson Hospital after a car accident during the siren in Petah Tikva, in which a vehicle collided with parked cars.