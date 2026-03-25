Ziv Agmon, PM Netanyahu's acting chief of staff, responded to the racist remarks attributed to him and said, "I do not intend to respond to all the slanderous remarks attributed to me this evening, but there is one thing I cannot let pass in silence. Anyone who knows me and my work with the Prime Minister knows very well that the words supposedly attributed to me regarding Mizrahi Jews are completely unfounded and far from the truth - and not only because a large part of my family are of Mizrahi and Moroccan descent. A real injustice has been done to me here."