A series of recordings aired on Tuesday on Channel 12 by the journalist Amit Segal exposed some remarks of unprecedented severity by Ziv Agmon, who serves as acting chief of staff and spokesman for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Agmon can be heard making a racist attack on Likud voters and Knesset members, belittling ministers and Netanyahu's family members, and declaring that the Prime Minister's term must end.

In one recording, Agmon is heard making offensive comments about Jews of North African descent: "Now we know where our Moroccans came from - from Africa. A baboon is a monkey." He did not stop there, and continued launching personal attacks on Knesset members from his party: "Vaturi is a baboon, Revivo is a Moroccan retard. Eli Dalal is a nothing. It's a shame we can't reserve the entire list and get rid of primaries."

Agmon did not hold back from criticizing the Prime Minister himself: "Bibi is finished. The question is whether there will be a country left. He must go home... the country is finished."

He also mentioned the Prime Minister's son, Yair Netanyahu: "Yair came to the Foreign Minister and forced Eli Cohen to issue him a diplomatic passport, despite not having any justification." Regarding the Prime Minister's wife, he said: "The stupid Knesset members understand that only flattery works with Sara."

Agmon said that the Shas party "only knows how to take money."

The remarks immediately sparked a storm in politics and on social media, given Agmon's central role in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

MK Avichay Buaron (Likud) quickly commented on the report: "To the extent that these things were actually said, I condemn with disgust the words of Ziv Agmon. He can not remain in his position for another day."

Knesset Deputy Speaker Eliyahu Revivo (Likud) responded: "There are moments when the mask falls, and the ugly truth is revealed. Whoever talks like this about Mizrahim, about Moroccans, did not 'mispeak,' he simply said out loud what he thinks in his heart."

Revivo added that "it cannot be glossed over with a comfortable job in the Emirates or a quiet arrangement in some fund," adding: “Such a person is not fit to serve the public anywhere-not even for one more minute. Anyone who chooses to keep him in their circle or as their envoy shares his views."

MK Dan Illouz (Likud) sharply criticized the remarks and called for his immediate dismissal. “Moroccan Jewry is a source of pride, tradition, and strength. We are not hurt by people who are disconnected from the public-we simply disdain them," he said.

He added, “The historic Likud was founded precisely to fight this kind of dark condescension. We will not follow the path of Mapai, and under no circumstances should we tolerate statements in Likud that resemble the style of Ehud Barak." He further stated that “such voices in the Prime Minister’s Office are a red warning sign," and demanded: “Anyone who has forgotten what Likud is supposed to be cannot remain in their position for even another minute."

Shas said in response: “We are in a time of war and will therefore refrain from engaging in disputes, despite the serious and racist remarks attributed to him. We are convinced that these statements do not reflect the position of the prime minister, and we expect the matter to be addressed accordingly."

Chairman of the Democrats, Maj. Gen. (res.) Yair Golan harshly attacked the prime minister, claiming that “repulsive and outrageous statements" are coming from his office, adding that Benjamin Netanyahu “surrounds himself with racists, criminals, and despicable people."

The exposure of the recordings comes at a sensitive time for Agmon. He is expected to conclude his current role soon and was recently mentioned as a leading candidate for the position of Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, replacing Yossi Shelley. Now, his potential appointment to a senior diplomatic post appears to be in serious doubt in light of the statements that were revealed.