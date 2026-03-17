The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that in recent hours, the IDF has detected expanded preparations by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to launch rocket barrages toward the State of Israel in the coming hours.

"The IDF is operating in order to thwart Hezbollah’s activities. The aerial defense array and IDF soldiers deployed along the border are alert and prepared, both in defense and in offense. The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to Israeli civilians and will respond with determination to any threat posed to the State of Israel," the military stated.