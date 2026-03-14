The IDF stated: "Starting Monday, March 16, 2026, at 06:00, new defensive guidelines with differential guidelines depending on the region."

"Until that time, the current defensive guidelines will remain unchanged."

The IDF stressed that policy details and guidelines that will take effect on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 06:00, the following areas: Beit She’an Valley, the Jordan Valley, Samaria, Judea, the Dead Sea area, Western Lachish, the Gaza Envelope, Western Negev, Southern Negev, and the Arava - Moving from "Limited Activity" to "Partial Activity."

Guidelines for the above areas:

* Educational activities: Permitted at locations where it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time.

* Gatherings: Up to 50 people outdoors and 100 people indoors, provided it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time.

* Workplaces: Work activities are permitted in locations where it is possible to reach a standard protected space within the required protection time.