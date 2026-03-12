Emek Hefer Regional Council head Galit Shaul announced that a rocket fired from Lebanon directly struck the yard of a home in one of the communities in the area. The impact caused heavy damage to one house and secondary damage to several nearby homes.

According to Shaul, “The rocket caused extensive damage to one house and secondary damage to several others. There were no physical injuries. Two people suffering from shock were treated at the scene." She added that there were no physical injuries because residents were inside protected spaces.