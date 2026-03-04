“Any leader appointed by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan to destroy Israel, threaten the U.S. and the free world and regional countries, and oppress the Iranian people will be a clear target for assassination.

It does not matter what their name is or where they hide.

The prime minister and I have instructed the IDF to prepare and act by all means to carry out the mission as an integral part of the objectives of Operation Roaring Lion.

We will continue to act with full force, together with our American partners, to crush the regime’s capabilities and create the conditions for the Iranian people to overthrow and replace it."