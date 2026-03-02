IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, following the projectile fire launched from Lebanon, conducted a situational assessment with the IDF General Staff. The Chief of the General Staff approved future operational plans and instructed to carry out preparations for continuous offensive and defensive activity.

Zamir said during the situation assessment: "Hezbollah opened a campaign against Israel overnight, and is fully responsible for any escalation. IDF troops have prepared for such a scenario as part of standard combat preparations for Operation ‘Roaring Lion’. Any enemy that threatens our security will pay a heavy price - we will not allow any harm to come to the people of Israel and our northern border".