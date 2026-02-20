A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah command centers used by the organization's terrorists to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel in the Baalbek area in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed.

"The Hezbollah terror organization systematically embeds its assets within the civilian population, in violation of the ceasefire understandings, and while cynically exploiting the civilian population as human shields to advance terror attacks. The terrorists' activity in the command center constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat against the State of Israel," it added.

