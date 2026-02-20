President Donald Trump addressed the Supreme Court ruling striking down his global tariffs during a press conference and said, "The Supreme Court's ruling on tariffs is deeply disappointing, and I'm ashamed of certain members of the court-absolutely ashamed-for not having the courage to do what's right for our country."

He added, “Democrats on the court are thrilled, but they will automatically vote no... they're against anything that makes America, strong, healthy, and Great Again. They also are a, frankly, disgrace to our nation."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)