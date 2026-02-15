Police Commissioner Danny Levy condemned the riots, saying they were "unrestrained riots that crossed every line! The lawbreakers committed serious acts that constitute an attack on the symbols of the rule of law, including violence against security forces, causing damage, overturning a police vehicle, and setting a police motorcycle on fire. I salute the officers for their determination and swift action in rescuing the female soldiers."

He added that he had instructed authorities to arrest the rioters and bring them to justice. “We will settle accounts with all those involved! We are a state governed by law and will not allow hooligan behavior in our country," he said.