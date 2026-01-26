The IDF has insisted shots fired towards a Jew by a Palestinian Authority police officer were not a terror attack.

"Following the initial report regarding a shooting toward an Israeli vehicle near the area of Mount Ebal, an initial review at the scene inquiry indicates that this was likely not a terrorist attack," the IDF statement read. "From the initial review, it appears that a force of Palestinian Security Forces present at the scene responded with fire toward an Israeli civilian who had mistakenly entered the city of Nablus, bypassed a Palestinian checkpoint in Area A, and while exiting, accelerated near the checkpoint."

"Once the incident became known, the coordination and liaison mechanisms between the Israeli security establishment and the Palestinian mechanisms were immediately activated in order to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

"The incident is being reviewed through ongoing dialogue between the parties. The IDF reiterates that entry into Area A is prohibited and dangerous for Israeli civilians."