The Israeli Foreign Ministry explained the move to demolish UNRWA's headquarters in Jerusalem: "The State of Israel owns the Jerusalem compound in which the Israel Land Authority is operating today. Even prior to the passage of legislation in January 2025, UNRWA had already ceased its operations at this site and no longer had any UN personnel or UN activity there. The compound does not enjoy any immunity, and the seizure of this compound by Israeli authorities was carried out in accordance with both Israeli and international law."

The Ministry stressed that the move does not constitute a new policy, but rather the implementation of existing Israeli legislation concerning UNRWA.

According to the Foreign Ministry, "UNRWA employees participated in the October 7th massacre and the kidnapping of Israelis. Numerous employees within the organization are Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, and the organization’s infrastructure has been used for tunnel construction, rocket fire, and terrorist activities. UNRWA-Hamas has long ceased to be a humanitarian aid organization, serving instead as a greenhouse for terrorism."