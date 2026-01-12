IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin published a statement addressing recent speculation surrounding developments in Iran.

“In recent days, many rumors have circulated regarding the situation in Iran. As has been clarified previously, the IDF is prepared defensively and remains on alert for surprise scenarios if needed. The protests in Iran are an internal matter. We continue to hold regular situation assessments and will update on any changes if and when they occur. I emphasize-do not give in to rumors," wrote on X.