IDF Spokesperson clarified that the drone intercepted last night carried out its first smuggling attempt that same night. Regarding the police version, the IDF claimed there was confusion between a drone that had been used repeatedly on previous nights and its activity on that particular night. “The use of drones is recurring; smuggling attempts using this drone were carried out on previous nights as well, and not all of them occurred on the same night, as stated. If the information was not conveyed accurately to the public, this was done in good faith and not with malicious intent.”