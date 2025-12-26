"Following an initial inquiry regarding the ramming and stabbing attack that was executed in the area of Beit She'an, and later on in Ein Harod and Afula, it appears that the terrorist is an unauthorized individual who had infiltrated into Israeli territory several days ago," the IDF reported.

"IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene, and situational assessments are being conducted in various regions.

"Additional troops are reinforcing the Menashe Regional Brigade area as well as preparing for an operation in the area of Qabatiya."