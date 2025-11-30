Meirav Ben Avraham, 23, a resident of Ramat Gan who survived the attack in Samaria, said, "We left Kedumim heading toward Petah Tikva. Three minutes before the Shomron Crossing checkpoint, we heard a boom. I called the emergency hotline; at that moment I didn’t understand what was happening. We reached the checkpoint, and forces arrived there."

Meirav added, "The incident unfolded very quickly and professionally. Forces immediately arrived and helped us. We were two girls and a hitchhiker. I hope they catch the terrorist and everyone involved."