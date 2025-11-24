US President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to begin the official process to designate certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

The move directs the State Department and Treasury to deliver a full assessment within 45 days, determining which groups meet the legal threshold for designation.

If approved, these designations would trigger sanctions, asset freezes, and funding restrictions, severely limiting the groups’ global operations.