The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Friday evening that, in operational activities conducted simultaneously in three areas in the Menashe and Samaria Regional Brigades, the security forces eliminated a terrorist and apprehended terrorists who fired toward IDF soldiers.

In Tell, near Shechem (Nablus), Yamam forces guided by the ISA eliminated the terrorist who fired at and injured a reserve combat soldier during operational activity on Thursday. The terrorist was an operative in the Palestinian Authority police.

