IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir noted in his address at the funeral for Hadar Goldin: "This moment gathers within itself thousands of days of anticipation and abysmal sadness, a moment for which all our prayers were focused for over 11 years. With a salute and bowed heads, we accompany Hadar today on his final journey, one he deserved long ago, after a period in which you, his dear family, became a compass and a conscience for the entire people of Israel, a compass that we in the IDF will continue to carry forever.'