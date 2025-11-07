According to information provided by the Red Cross, a coffin of a deceased hostage has been transferred into its custody and is on the way to IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, said the IDF and the Israel Security Agency.

"Hamas is required to uphold the agreement and take the necessary steps to return all the deceased hostages," they added.

Read more

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)