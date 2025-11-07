US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday that Kazakhstan would be joining the Abraham Accords.

"I just held a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World. Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords. We will soon announce a Signing Ceremony to make it official, and there are many more Countries trying to join this club of STRENGTH. So much more to come in uniting Countries for Stability and Growth - Real progress, real results. BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

