During his address at the America Business Forum, US President Donald Trump praised his son-in-law Jared Kushner and Envoy Steve Witkoff, and noted that the Abraham Accords are progressing. "We just had a meeting, it's more and more so."

Also present at the address was the Saudi Ambassador, Princess Reema Al Saud.

"We have a lot of people joining the Abraham Accords. And hopefully we'll get Saudi Arabia very soon," Trump said, adding with a giggle while pointing in the direction of the ambassador: "But I'm not saying that, I'm not lobbying."

