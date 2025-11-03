The Israel Police spokesperson said, “Following inquiries from reporters, we update that as part of the ongoing investigation conducted by a special team within the Israel Police - on suspicion of leaking and other serious criminal offenses - it was recently decided to arrest two key individuals involved in the case.”
The statement noted, “Depending on the progress of the investigation, the two are expected to be brought tomorrow for a remand hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court.”
