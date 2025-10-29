Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the death of Master Sergeant (Res.) Yona Efraim Feldbaum, who was killed during a Hamas violation of the US-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.

"Together with all Israeli citizens, I am pained by the loss of Master-Sgt. (Res.) Effie Feldbaum, who fell in combat in the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu said. "My wife and I send heartfelt condolences to his family and embrace it at this difficult time."

"Effie, of blessed memory, fought heroically against the Hamas murderers and gave his life for the security of Israel. May his memory be blessed and cherished forever."