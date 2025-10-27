The Hostage Families Headquarters stated that Hamas knows where all the hostage bodies are, and that two weeks have passed since the date set in the agreement for the return of all 48 hostages, while 13 of them are still being held by Hamas.

The families called on the Israeli government and the mediators to immediately activate all levers at their disposal to bring about Hamas' full compliance with its obligations.

It was also stated that no progress should be made in the second phase of the agreement until the entire group of kidnapped people has been returned: "We will not accept under any circumstances the continuation of Hamas's terror against the people of Israel and against the families of the hostages."

