The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters issued an annoucement: "Hamas knows exactly where every one of the deceased hostages is held. Two weeks have passed since the deadline set in the agreement for the return of all 48 hostages, yet 13 remain in Hamas captivity."

"The families of the hostages are calling on the Government of Israel and the mediating parties to take immediate and decisive action to ensure Hamas fully meets its commitments and returns all hostages without exception."

"The families urge the Government of Israel, the United States administration, and the mediators not to advance to the next phase of the agreement until Hamas fulfills all of its obligations and returns every hostage to Israel."

"The ongoing acts of terror by Hamas against the people of Israel and the hostage families cannot and will not be tolerated."