Northern District police officers located the body of a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor, who disappeared several months ago, buried in a pit about 3 meters deep in the yard of her home in Karmiel. It is suspected that the daughter and her partner hid her death in order to continue receiving reparations from Germany for Holocaust survivors.

The investigation was opened after a report was received last September about fears for the elderly woman's life. When the police arrived at the house, the two gave conflicting versions of her death and the place of her burial.

The investigation led to the discovery of the body in the yard. The 64-year-old daughter, who was arrested by the police, is suspected of fraud, obstruction of justice, and violation of a statutory duty.