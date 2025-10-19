Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to news that two soldiers fell in Gaza, saying: "On behalf of the entire people of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Nahal Brigade soldiers - Maj. Yaniv Kula and Staff-Sgt. Itay Ya'avetz, of blessed memory - who fell in the difficult incident in Rafah."

"I also send wishes for a speedy recovery to our wounded in that incident."

He added: "Yaniv and Itay fought valiantly against the Hamas murderers to protect the security of Israel. Their courage and heroism will be cherished in our hearts forever. May their memory be for a blessing."