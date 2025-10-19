Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon responded to news that two IDF soldiers were killed in Rafah, saying: "Earlier today, two IDF soldiers, Maj. Yaniv Kula and Staff Sgt. Itay Yavetz, were killed by Hamas terrorists in Rafah in what was a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement. We mourn their loss and send our condolences to their families."

"Israel has abided by the terms of the ceasefire agreement, but we will make it clear to Hamas terrorists that the IDF will do whatever it takes to protect Israel’s security."