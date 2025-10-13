Idit Ohel, the mother of Alon Ohel, who was released today from captivity after 738 days, said in an interview with Channel 12 News that her son cannot see out of one eye.

"His eye, as we know, he doesn’t see very well with it. It’s very blurry. He hasn’t undergone comprehensive tests yet, but he can’t see with his right eye," she said. "Alon talked a lot about Eli (Sharabi). We haven’t spoken with anyone yet-we haven’t had the chance-but it will come. From what I understand, only in the last 48 hours did he know he was being released. He didn’t know before. He sensed that something was happening, but only two days ago they were told they were going home."