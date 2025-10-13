The IDF and ISA have confirmed: "13 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment." "The commanders and soldiers of the IDF salute and embrace the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel. "The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit asks the public to act responsibly and with sensitivity, to respect the privacy of the returning hostages, and to rely solely on official information."