The IDF and ISA have announced that the seven released hostages are now in Israeli territory. "The returning hostages, Eitan Mor, Alon Ohel, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Omri Miran and Matan Angrest, accompanied by IDF and ISA forces, crossed the border into the State of Israel a short while ago," the statement said. "They are currently on their way to the initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will reunite with their families." "The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on."