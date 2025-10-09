“This is a great day for Israel", Netanyahu wrote, "I will convene the government tomorrow to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home. I thank the heroic IDF soldiers and all the security forces - thanks to their courage and sacrifice we have reached this day". "I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Trump and his team for their dedication to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages", he added, "With God’s help, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors.”