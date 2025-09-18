US President Donald Trump welcomed ABC's cancellation of "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in the wake of Kimmel's controversial remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.