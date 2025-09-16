The murderous terrorist organization Hamas issued a statement in response to US President Donald Trump's post stating that the group intends to bring hostages to the surface in Gaza to use them as human shields for its terrorists.

The organization claimed that Trump's comments "reflect a blatant bias toward Israeli propaganda and serve as a clear example of double standards, ignoring the crime of ethnic cleansing and the deaths of nearly 65,000 innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, most of them women and children."